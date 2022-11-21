Categories
World Cup 2022 LIVE as Wales ready for USA test


Wales are set for their first World Cup match since 1958 at 7pm as they take on USA. And the teams have been announced. Wales have blockbuster superstar Gareth Bale in their team, while USA have the likes of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in their side.

USA team: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Adams, Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Weah, Sargent

Wales team: Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N Williams, James, Bale



