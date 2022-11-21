World Cup LIVE – England team news leaked as Harry Kane faces FIFA ban

One of the most unbelievable stories from this year’s World Cup so far involves a group of England fans who claim they found themselves kicking back with members of Qatar’s ruling class and several wild animals over the weekend.

The two supporters explained to talkSPORT: “We’ve just been having a good time, having a mooch and trying to get our bearings. The set-up’s spot on, we’ve been enjoying ourselves.

“Last night we met one of the Sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace. He showed us that he had lions and everything. They’ve made us so welcome.

“Basically we were on a bit of a hunt for some beers and he was like yeah, we sort beers, so we jumped into the back of his Toyota Landcruiser, ended up at a big palace. He showed us his monkeys, his exotic birds. It was nuts.”

It seems as though the England fans in question weren’t lying either, with an incredible clip doing the rounds on Twitter…