WSU looking to keep Apple Cup in Pullman in 114th matchup against Washington

WSU is looking to defend the trophy for the second time in the past 10 years.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State picked up its third win in a row on Saturday over Arizona 31-20. The team has found its groove as of late and just in time for a game Cougs everywhere circle on their calendars.

Yes, It’s Apple Cup week!

WSU is looking to defend the trophy for the second time in the past 10 years.

“See, I always look at it a little bit differently. The ’21 team earned that Apple cup, you know, so we’re still in the mindset of not defending – we got to take it,” said Washington State head coach Jake Dickert.

In order to take it, the Cougs will have to slow down quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who’s thrown for 3,869 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

“Penix has given them just a shot of life. I mean, this guy is one of the most accurate passers I believe that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Dickert. “Just find different ways to affect him and get him off his spots. Because I said that last week too. It isn’t always sack totals, but how much are you getting him to move his feet? You know, so I think that’s the unique challenge.”

A rivalry lasting over a century between a pair of bowl-bound teams. This year’s Apple Cup should be one to remember.

Apple Cup ready here in Pullman 🍎@WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/x2VKu078L1 — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) November 21, 2022

“Understand it’s gonna be, you know, gonna be a little chippy, right, it’s gonna be some of those things and those aren’t things we encourage, those are just things you just understand,” said Dickert. “So, enjoying the moment, be present in it and I know when you talk to former Cougs you don’t remember a lot of scores, but you remember the Apple Cups.”

The Apple Cup is set to begin at 7:30 p.m in Pullman with the temperature expected around 30 degrees at kickoff with a chance of snow later in the night. This is a little reminiscent of the 2018 snow bowl between WSU and UW. The Apple Cup is being broadcasted on ESPN.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for “KREM” to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.