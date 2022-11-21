Xbox Series S drops to lowest price ever for Black Friday





If you’re looking to get into next-gen gaming a new deal on the Xbox Series S for Black Friday has made it cheaper than ever to jump in. The Xbox Series S is the cheapest way to get into the latest generation of console games, with the pint-sized yet powerful console retailing typically for £249 – which is £200 cheaper than its elder sibling the Series X and £230 cheaper than the PS5 Disc console. It was already great value for money, but now the Series S has become an even better deal thanks to a Black Friday offer that slashes the price to £189.99.

This deal is available at Amazon UK right now and is the cheapest price the Xbox Series S has ever been since it launched two years ago. If you want to spread out the cost of your console and make it easier to pay for Amazon also offers monthly payment plans with zero percent APR. Payments plans with no interest are available for three, five, six and 12 months – with the cheapest monthly payment around £16 a month. If you’re wondering why the Xbox Series S is so much cheaper than other next-gen consoles than that’s mainly because it’s built for HD gaming – not 4K. It can still upscale to 4K though and play all the same next-gen games its counterparts can. And if you’re looking to upgrade to the latest console generation, without breaking the bank, the Series S is a brilliant option.

In our four out of five star Xbox Series S review we said: “After months playing games on the Xbox Series S, there’s no question that this budget-conscious console is a brilliant buy. “It’s unlike anything else on the market – it offers a way to play the latest blockbuster games from Microsoft and third-party developers, while still getting change from £250. For that amount of money, PlayStation fans will be stick with a console from last generation and PC builders will be looking at an empty case.” If you end up picking an Xbox Series S this Black Friday then you may be looking for other purchases to go with your shiny new console. The first thing you should get is an Xbox Game Pass membership, with this subscription service – which has been dubbed the Netflix of gaming – offering access to hundreds of games for a low, monthly price. And if you’re entirely new to Xbox Game Pass you can get your first month’s membership for just £1.

Elsewhere, Microsoft has recently launched its Black Friday deals. The official Microsoft Store also offers an Xbox Series S console for the incredible price of £189.99. You can also get 30 percent off the price of a new controller, which reduces the cost of an extra joypad from £54.99 to £34.99. The Microsoft Store has also slashed the prices of popular games for its Xbox Black Friday sale including the recently released FIFA 23, Gotham Knights, Madden 23, the new Saints Row and much more.

Like Loading...