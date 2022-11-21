‘Yellowstone’: A Night Out at a Bar Ends With an Arrest (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 3 “Tall Drink of Water.”]

Is mixing real and fake cowboys in a bar a bad idea? Yes, but the problem on the latest Yellowstone begins when someone doesn’t realize that you really don’t want to mess with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Beth spends the day finding a new way to screw over Market Equities and Caroline (Jacki Weaver): She offers to sell her controlling interest in Schwartz & Meyer. The land where they wanted to build terminal 2 is placed into a conservation easement. They’ll lose and never get the land back.

When news of Burson International purchasing Market Equities hits the news, Caroline is, of course, mad, then Ellis (John Emmet Tracy) tells her that the board wants her to return to New York and for them to drop the lawsuit. In turn, Caroline tells him to find a way to ruin the Duttons, starting with Beth. Ellis thinks this is checkmate, but she disagrees. But should Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) stand down? No rules for her, Caroline decides, turn her loose.

Meanwhile, Beth gets home in the mood to celebrate, and what better way to do that than to join the cowboys in celebrating Lloyd’s (Forrie J. Smith) birthday? But watching them play poker, like they do every night, isn’t appealing, so she suggests they head to a bar. Rip (Cole Hauser) says no, Beth gathers everyone anyway, and he admits that was a poor choice of words.

Everyone’s having fun at the bar… until a woman hits on Rip, he points out his wife, and she goes over to Beth, who reacts pretty much as you’d expect. Beth hits her over the head with a bottle, a fight breaks out, and everyone’s lined up outside.

Beth then goes over and punches the woman, and deputies put her in one of their cars. Rip steps up, asking a deputy if he knows who she is and pointing out the bouncer had his 110 lb. wife in a chokehold. What would he do in that situation? It’s not the old days, he’s told. The new sheriff doesn’t put up with this. That new sheriff is Ramsey, who says they could charge them all for battery. But everyone else can go. Beth, however, hit a woman with a bottle, so that’s aggravated assault. And the woman is pressing charges. Rip warns Ramsey this will be a huge problem for him, but he still reads Beth her rights. Uh-oh.

Elsewhere for the Duttons:

This exchange between John (Kevin Costner) and Beth really happened. “There are some memories fathers shouldn’t share with their children,” he comments. “I think we’re way past that, don’t you, dad? I think I’ve told you about everything. Hell, I told you about my first threesome,” she says. “Your what?” he asks. “Didn’t I? I thought I… Never mind. You want some more coffee?” she offers.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents stop by the ranch investigating the path that park wolves — the ones Ryan (Ian Bohen) and Colby (Denim Richards) killed, then Rip had them put the collars of on driftwood — took according to the GPS. They give Rip no choice but to join them, and they do note some work that’s been done recently where the wolves stopped, so that’s going to be a problem.

Sarah remarks that Jamie (Wes Bentley) is “better than I expected” and asks him to dinner. Will that part of her, Caroline, and Ellis’ plan succeed?

Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) talk to Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) about their son’s funeral. Death is a private thing, Rainwater explains, perhaps the one thing we do alone. The funeral is for sending him off in the right way. Part of Monica’s grieving process is cutting off her hair, and Mo has to stop Kayce from stepping in. Kayce does ask John if they can bury their son on the ranch; his father agrees, whatever Monica wants.

To that end, Kayce gives John his livestock badge. He can’t serve both, and he chooses his wife and son. He also turns to Rainwater in hopes of getting a job. Mo’s the one with the suggestion: His brother could appoint him an investigator for the Montana Department of Justice in the region. They haven’t had a state investigator there in decades.

But who’s going to replace Kayce? That’s a concern for Rainwater.

Yellowstone, Sundays, 8/7c, Paramount Network

More Headlines: