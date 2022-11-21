‘Yellowstone’ Fans Spot Error Involving Young John Dutton, Walker in Latest Episode

Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show.

The episode flashes back to a scene featuring young John Dutton, played by Josh Lucas, and the fan noticed something in the background of the shot that shouldn’t have been around based on the time period in which the scene was set.

“Did I just see a CURRENT day Crown Royal bottle on that drink cart with young #JohnDutton?” wrote the fan.

That observation wasn’t the only one made by fans during the episode. In a scene featuring ranch hand Walker with his shirt off, one viewers noticed that the brand was missing from his chest.

Another fan noticed that the actress who plays the character of Sarah Atwood has already been seen in a Yellowstone spinoff. Her name is Dawn Olivieri and she she played the role of Claire Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

“So, we’re just not going to talk about how the Sarah character is being played by the same actress that played a freakin’ DUTTON on 1883???” the fan wrote.

So, we?re just not going to talk about how the Sarah character is being played by the same actress that played a freakin? DUTTON on 1883??? #YellowstoneTV — Mike Charette (@MikeySouthEnd) November 21, 2022

Fans were, of course, very active on social media during the season premiere on Nov. 13, and they noticed another error regarding John Dutton’s inauguration for governor. The party after the inauguration seemed to take place in the summertime, but in reality, it would have taken place in the middle of winter.

Season 5 of Yellowstone has already proven to have many shocking moments. Country music fans can also delight in the fact that Lainey Wilson is featured as a cast member in the show this year. She plays the role of a singer named Abby.

Related Videos