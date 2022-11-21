YuGiOh Anime Is Now On Netflix

It’s time to Duel, as the classic YuGiOh anime has made its way to Netflix in the SEA region.

In a surprise drop, Netflix has released the first 52 episodes of the YuGiOh anime on the platform, letting fans catch up or watch the popular card anime for the first time.

Weirdly enough, while the preview shows the infamous 4Kids dub of the anime, the anime itself uses the Japanese version with multiple language subtitles like English,. Malay, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional) as well as Thai and Vietnamese.

This isn’t the first time YuGiOh has found its way onto the platform either, as the Dark Side of Dimensions movie was also previously available to stream.

YuGiOh follows the adventures of Yugi Muto, a high schooler who’s also been possessed by the spirit of a vengeful Egyptian Pharaoh as they compete in a children’s card game in increasingly high-stakes battles.

It’s been a big year for the YuGiOh franchise- this year has seen the launch of both Master Duel and Cross Duel, two mobile titles targeted at either fans of the anime or fans of the immensely popular TCG.

Unfortunately the franchise had seen its share of bad days too, such as earlier this year when series creator Kazuki Takahashi had passed away.