10 Journalist Movies Like Carey Mulligan’s She Said

This article contains references to sexual assault and harassment.

The revelation of Harvey Weinstein’s extensive sexual abuse of numerous actresses was one of the most consequential events in recent Hollywood history, so it’s no surprise that Hollywood would make a movie about it. She Said stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who investigated the allegations for The New York Times.





Many movies have featured journalists as the main characters and told stories of them exposing corruption and bringing just to those wronged by powerful people. For fans looking forward to She Said, the following movies will give them compelling tales of heroic reporters telling truth to power.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

All The President’s Men (1976)

Based on Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s investigation of the Watergate scandal, All the President’s Men was a huge hit with both critics and audiences. Even today, it remains one of the most influential political thrillers, with brilliant storytelling and tension that set the standard for the genre.

RELATED: 10 Ways All The President’s Men Still Holds Up Today

While She Said is more of a straight drama, it shares several things in common with All the President’s Men, most notably being about taking down a powerful person engaged in high-level corruption. They both also feature a pair of journalists as the protagonists, played by some of their generations’ great performers.

Bombshell (2019)

Before the #MeToo movement kicked off in earnest, Fox News executive Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment scandal was a notable forerunner for shining a light on the problem. Bombshell was produced just a few years after the scandal was made public, telling the story of how prominent women at the network, including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, exposed Ailes.

Perhaps because of its disturbing material, Bombshell was a box office disappointment, but it received positive reviews for the cast’s performances, particularly that of a near-unrecognizable Charlize Theron as Kelly. Another highlight is John Lithgow giving one of his best villain performances as Ailes.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The original Swedish version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is impressive in its own right, but David Fincher’s remake pulled off an amazing feat in being just as good as the original. Starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, the movie follows a journalist and a hacker who investigate the long-ago disappearance of a young woman from a wealthy family.

RELATED: 8 Best Villains In David Fincher Movies

One might not think that The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo would have much in common with She Said, but they share harrowing themes of sexual assault, with Mara’s Lizbeth getting revenge against her sadistic state-appointed guardian. In addition, Craig’s Nykvist is a realistic portrayal of journalists, as befitting Larsson’s own history in the profession.

The Insider (1999)

Michael Mann’s The Insider is based on the story Jeffrey Wigand, a whistleblower who exposed malfeasance in the tobacco industry. Often considered one of Mann’s best movies, the movie was not a financial success, but earned rave reviews and help cement Russell Crowe’s status as an in-demand leading man.

Like She Said, The Insider‘s real-life events are important for showing the world mountains of wrongdoing by powerful people who had spent years being enabled. The tobacco industry was politically powerful for decades and spent considerable effort trying to silence people like Wigard, similar to how Weinstein would blacklist actresses who attempted to expose him.

Network (1976)

When an aging newscaster has a meltdown on live TV, his bosses see skyrocketing ratings and realize that his outbursts might save the struggling network. So begins Network, a wildly acclaimed satire about media excess that earned the first posthumous acting Oscar for Peter Finch as the iconic Howard Beale.

Network is certainly more darkly comedic than the rightly dead serious She Said, but it effectively illustrates how the pressures of fame and the demands of executives can destroy one’s life. As invigorating as Beale’s rants are, his long mental breakdown is utterly tragic, as is the way everyone ruthlessly exploits his condition.

The Post (2017)

A throwback to films like All the President’s Men, The Post tells the story of The Washington Post‘s publication of the Pentagon Papers, which proved the American government’s decades-long involvement in Vietnam. Directed by Steven Spielberg and with a star-studded cast, the movie was critically acclaimed for its performances and passionate defense of journalism in an age of “fake news.”

RELATED: 10 Best Movies About The Newspaper Industry, Ranked (According To IMDb)

Similar to All the President’s Men, The Post portrays the unseen Richard Nixon as the ultimate antagonist and even a call forward to the Post‘s later discovery of the Watergate break-in. The movie also premiered just months after the Weinstein scandal broke, giving it yet more urgency as a tale of hard-working muckrakers doing society a service.

Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight is often considered not just one of the best movies about journalism but one of the best based on a true story in general (at least according to Reddit). Not only did it win the Academy Award for Best Picture, but it also got positive marks from the Vatican for “[voicing] the shock and profound pain of the faithful” upon the revelations of the Catholic Church’s coverup of numerous priests’ sexual abuse of children (via Entertainment Weekly).

The scandals portrayed in Spotlight were in many ways just as horrifying as the crimes of Harvey Weinstein, with the added shock of the survivors being so young. But the movie is also fundamentally hopeful, showing that the truth comes out when people are determined to find it.

State Of Play (2009)

The 21st century has seen plenty of acclaimed political thrillers, but one of the more underrated is State of Play, based on the British series of the same name. Starring Russell Crowe as journalist Cal McAffrey, the plot follows Cal as he investigates the mysterious death of the mistress of Congressman Stephen Collins (Ben Affleck).

RELATED: 10 Best Ben Affleck Thriller Movies, According To IMDb

While State of Play isn’t talked about much today, it’s worth seeking out for its smart writing and excellent cast, especially Crowe and Helen Mirren. It’s also worth watching for fans of She Said for being a story about how journalism, politics, and the truth intersect and are often in conflict.

Zodiac (2007)

Similar to Harvey Weinstein in the late 2010s, the Zodiac Killer fascinated and terrified people across the country in the late ’60s/early ’70s. David Fincher’s Zodiac takes the real-life unsuccessful hunt for the infamous serial killer and crafts a compelling drama that perfectly captures the unease of the time.

From the terrifying lake murder scene, Zodiac never lets up on the tension, especially during the long stretches in which no one is killed, and the viewer is waiting for the next tragedy. Some of the creepiest parts come after the killings have stopped, and Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) is left utterly broken from his obsession with the case.

Richard Jewell (2019)

Based on the true story of a security guard who helped foil a bombing at the 1996 Olympics only to find himself accused of the crime, Richard Jewell is an effective drama that shows how heroism can sometimes be a thankless job. Despite flopping at the box office, the film was a hit with critics, even earning a spot on the National Board of Review’s 2019 top 10 list (via Deadline).

Richard Jewell works as a companion piece to She Said because of their differences, with the former focusing on when journalism goes wrong. While the portrayal of Kathy Scruggs was widely criticized as a demonization, it’s still valuable to learn about how Jewell could have been railroaded with the help of a press desperate for a juicy story.

NEXT: 10 Movies About Journalism To Watch On The Criterion Channel