10 Movies To Watch If You Like Ryan Reynolds’ Spirited

Everyone loves a fun Christmas movie, and Apple TV+ released one of its own on November 18. Spirited is a movie musical starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. It’s received mixed reviews from audiences, especially those who saw the film at Regal Cinemas’ November mystery movie night expecting to see something else.





Spirited is a creative twist on the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” in which the ghosts and their jobs are the main focus of the film. This holiday movie is reminiscent of those that came before it, so viewers who like Spirited may find enjoyment in several other Christmas movies.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Streaming On Disney+

Ebenezer Scrooge torments Victorian-era London, and one Christmas, he’s visited by three ghosts who show him the error of his ways.

There are several dark adaptations of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This film is one of the creepiest, but it’s still able to be comedic and fantastic. Spirited focuses more on the ghosts and the afterlife corporation they’re a part of, than the people they haunt, though Clint is still a prominent character. The original Scrooge is also featured heavily, once his identity is revealed.

The Santa Clause (1994)

Streaming On Disney+

After Scott Calvin scares Santa to death, he accidentally takes over the position. While he doesn’t believe in his new title, he begins to embrace the role to bond with his son in The Santa Clause.

Scott Calvin and Clint Briggs are in similar hierarchical positions at their companies. They care about making money, but not much else. It takes magic to change their ways and see life in a different light. Both movies deliver the Christmas spirit to people of all ages. The Santa Clause is such a beloved classic, the nostalgia wave in Hollywood rebooted the franchise with a Disney+ original series. The first few episodes are now available to stream.

Elf (2003)

Streaming On HBO Max

A boy raised at the North Pole learns he’s not an elf, and he travels to New York City to meet his biological father who happens to be on Santa’s naughty list. As Buddy the Elf, Will Ferrell brings great fun to the re-watchable film.

Elf is possibly the most beloved Christmas comedy of all time. The film is incredibly hilarious, and many scenes have become a pop culture staple, from the mailroom strike and the maple syrup pasta to spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. Spirited will never live up to Elf, but it’s great to see Will take this genre on again.

Noelle (2019)

Streaming On Disney+

When Santa’s son and successor goes missing, Noelle must brave a journey outside the North Pole to bring her brother home. Anna Kendrick is wonderfully quirky and perfect in her role as the titular character.

Noelle is a fun movie that explores the corporate side of the North Pole, just as Spirited focuses on the corporate world of the Christmas ghosts. Of course, it all goes wrong. Noelle sees the titular character’s cousin completely change the system, while Spirited sees Clint outsmart the ghosts and escape into the company’s magic quarters.

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Streaming On Prime Video

George Bailey grows up living a life he never thought he would, and when he wishes he’d never been born, he realizes the impact he’s had on everyone he cares about.

It’s A Wonderful Life is a classic. Those who enjoy Spirited‘s message will likely love this 1946 Christmas hit. The element of magic doesn’t come up until the third act, but those last forty-five minutes feature some of the most iconic and magical Christmas movie moments. In particular, the final scene in which the townspeople chip in to save the bank and keep George from going to jail is beautiful.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Streaming On HBO Max

The Grinch, who despises everything about Christmas, schemes to destroy the holiday for everyone in town, and instead learns about the true meaning of that special day. This is one of Jim Carrey’s most iconic characters, evident in all the Grinch memes that flood the internet around the holidays.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas is similar to Spirited in many ways. Both movies are musical comedies that often go to weird places, and though their worlds are different, Scrooge and the Grinch are very similar characters. They hate Christmas, but even more than that, they hate people. They tear others down for their benefit and learn a valuable lesson when they realize what the holiday is all about.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

Streaming On Paramount+

Daddy’s Home explores the conflict between a biological dad and a stepdad. The sequel brings the blended family and the grandfathers together again, but for a joint Christmas experience.

When discussing Will Ferrell and the holiday genre, people often forget about Daddy’s Home 2. He stars alongside Mark Whalberg, Linda Cardellini, and Mel Gibson. The chemistry between the dads is brilliant, just like Will’s chemistry with Ryan Reynolds in Spirited. The film gets pretty dark at times, but the humor and heart behind it makes for a fantastic watch. Will even has a musical number at the end that brings the family and several stranded families together.

The Polar Express (2004)

Streaming On HBO Max

A boy who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus is picked up by a train headed to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. He’s brought on this journey that restores his Christmas spirit.

Tom Hanks plays a plethora of characters in The Polar Express. This animated masterpiece gives his voice work a chance to shine. It’s not just his inclusion that makes this film great though. Many families have Christmas traditions set around this movie, and its famous take on an iconic winter drink. Spirited‘s excellent mid-movie musical number, “Good Afternoon” is similar to “Hot Chocolate” from The Polar Express. Both songs are considered the best part of their respective film, and they keep audiences intrigued.

The Family Man (2000)

Stream On Peacock

When Jack’s given the chance to see what his life would look like if he had stayed with his college girlfriend, he realizes he made the biggest mistake leaving her in The Family Man.

The Family Man, one of Nicolas Cage’s best movies, is a magical Christmas movie with an existential conflict similar to that of Spirited. However, where Clint is shown his past, present, and future, Jack is introduced only to his present, but one that takes place in an alternate universe where he and his college girlfriend stay together. The Family Man features some outdated and problematic themes, but it succeeds at its message and is a great watch for fans of Ryan’s newest film.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Streaming On Netflix

A girl with an imaginative mind meets her grandfather for the first time. She and a new friend seek out one of his stolen inventions to save his store, and his pride.

Starring Forest Whitaker and Keegan Michael Key, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a soulful Netflix original Christmas movie. This film is likely the most similar to Spirited regarding the large and wonderful musical numbers. The aesthetic is closely related, especially when Clint visits Victorian-era London with the ghost of Christmas past. While the look and feel are alike, Jingle Jangle is more kid-friendly than Spirited. Those looking for a similar film to the Ryan Reynolds/Will Ferrell movie to show their kids can look no further. Even full-grown adults will enjoy the fun.

