10 Reasons Why Destin Is Such A Popular Florida Spot

Destin, located in the northernmost part of Florida on the Gulf of Mexico, is well recognized as the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village” due to its abundance of beautiful beaches, crystal clear water, and verdant golf courses. Most tourists that visit the Emerald Coast find many things to do in Destin, Florida. Destin is the most popular vacation spot on the Emerald Coast, drawing in an estimated 80% of all visitors. This explains why Destin is one of the most popular cities in the United States.





Travelers will get their money’s worth in Destin as there are many cheap vacation spots In Florida. Destin has everything a tourist might desire for a perfect vacation: pristine beaches, clear blue water, excellent fishing, world-class golf, thrilling adventure tours, educational museums, and the finest in upscale shopping and good eating.

10/10 Sugar White Beaches

Destin, Florida, is home to a few of the world’s most beautiful beaches. These beaches have powdery white sand shorelines, and the waters on each side are a vibrant green. Sugar-white beaches that are genuinely totally unique may be found all the way to the area between Pensacola and Port St. Joe along this length of coastline. The sand is so pure and thin that visitors can almost hear its sound as they walk through it to reach their destination.

9/10 Crab Island

On the globe, tourists won’t find a spot just like Crab Island. Crab Island used to be an island, but it has been eroded by particles of sand that have accumulated in the Gulf of Mexico, leaving just a sandy spot where hundreds of vessels anchor annually. The water level varies deep enough to submerge a person from the waist to the calf, depending on where one chooses to dock their boat. The popularity of Crab Island has led to the addition of several dining options, pizza delivery, water slides, and water sport equipment rentals.

8/10 Fantastic Restaurants

There are many unique things to do in Destin, Florida, and a huge selection of restaurants to choose from in Destin, and many of them are located on the sea, so patrons can see breathtaking sunsets as they eat. The majority of eateries provide customers with access to freshly caught local fish. In point of fact, individuals who wish to fish but not cook can take advantage of Harry T’s service, in which they’ll cook up any fresh fish the patron brings in. There are several great seafood restaurants, as well as stores, malls, pubs, and cafés, all within walking distance of one another along the Boardwalk.

7/10 Recreational Fishing In The Deep

Destin, Florida, is known as “The World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” and with good cause! Destin’s deep sea fishing has the best diversity in the Gulf, with over ten different types of catchable game fish. Several competitions are held here during the course of the year, attracting many skilled anglers. Licensed crew, equipment, bait, permits, and ice are all standard on most fishing trips. In addition, once visitors return to port when the day of fishing is through, the crew will wash, fillet, and package the fish to take home and enjoy.

6/10 Big Kahuna’s

Big Kahuna’s, one of the hidden gems In Florida, provides a wide variety of outdoor activities suitable for all ages, with over 40 different water activities to choose from. Big Kahuna’s is going to be a hit with everyone, regardless matter whether one prefers the excitement of a waterslide or the peace and quiet of the lazy river. The half-pipe, with its 36,000 gallons per minute of water flow, is perfect for true surfers among everyone. Since its opening more than 25 years ago, Big Kahuna’s has served as Destin’s only water park.

5/10 Gulfarium

Who doesn’t adore marine mammals like dolphins and turtles? The Gulfarium features a wide variety of interactive displays, so visitors can get up and personal with the creatures that live there. Among the many one-of-a-kind exhibitions, visitors may go on a stingray snorkeling adventure or even give a harbor seal a kiss! A dolphin encounter, exploring the beach at sunset, fun in the sun and under the water, including scavenger hunts and supper with the seals are some of the highlights of the Gulfarium’s Sunset Camp, which is also offered. This camp gives parents the opportunity to enjoy a night out while their children participate in an experience that will stay with them forever.

4/10 Harborwalk Village

Destin is a great place to come if one is the type of person who enjoys staying out till the wee hours of the morning, drinking and dancing to live music when they take a trip to Florida. In Destin, Florida, people may party till the early hours of the morning at one of the many fantastic bars, pubs, nightclubs, or shopping centers. The magnificent Destin harbor and the lively ambiance of HarborWalk Village’s shops, restaurants, and bars with live music make for a memorable evening out with friends or family.

3/10 The Beautiful 30A Scenic Highway

The stretch of paradise known as 30A may be found tucked away on Florida’s stunning Emerald Coast. The uniqueness of 30A lies in the fact that it maintains that easygoing beach lifestyle. Families may be seen out and about together doing things like riding their beach cruiser bikes, hanging out at the world-famous Red Bar, or shopping at the trendiest of shops on any given day. It is impossible to find another neighborhood just like 30A, and it is undeniably a unique location.

2/10 Watersports

The beautiful beaches in Destin are ideal for a wide variety of adrenaline-pumping pursuits. Activities like jet skiing, paddle boarding, pirate ships, kayaking, parasailing, dolphin cruises, skimboarding, kiteboarding, water skiing, boat rentals, and even tubing are just some of the many water-based activities that are available to visitors in Destin. Therefore, Destin should be able to satisfy visitors’ desires for a wide variety of watersports. Visitors may participate in and learn from all these exciting activities with the aid of teachers who are both knowledgeable and patient.

1/10 The Fascinating History Of The Town

The origins of Destin’s nickname as the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village” are just as interesting as the moniker itself. Originally a “little fishing community” on the Gulf of Mexico, the town of Destin was named after a fisherman named Leonard Destin. Captain Destin carried with him a sense of identity and place from his native New England. For this reason, a miniature town was built that resembled a New England colonial village. In fact, the Henderson State Park Inn, often regarded as Destin’s finest resort, is only one of several structures and hotels that has managed to preserve the city’s historic character and ambiance.