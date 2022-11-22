11-year-old boy dies in hunting incident in Green Lake County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday shortly after 9 a.m.An 11-year-old boy was shot after a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The firearm discharged and struck the boy in the chest.The boy was flown to a hospital, where he died.The shooter and the boy were members of the same hunting party.”The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life,” the release said.

