Categories
US

11-year-old boy dies in hunting incident in Green Lake County


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday shortly after 9 a.m.An 11-year-old boy was shot after a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The firearm discharged and struck the boy in the chest.The boy was flown to a hospital, where he died.The shooter and the boy were members of the same hunting party.”The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life,” the release said.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. —

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday shortly after 9 a.m.

An 11-year-old boy was shot after a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The firearm discharged and struck the boy in the chest.

The boy was flown to a hospital, where he died.

The shooter and the boy were members of the same hunting party.

“The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life,” the release said.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: