135+ Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Video Games, Apple (Out of the Thousands We’ve Scanned)

Best Buy has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon during past sales events, and we expect discounts on TVs, smartphones, computers, iPads, and other tech from Best Buy. The electronics retailer officially kicked off its early Black Friday sale on Monday, October 24, and although the first wave of discounts ended on Sunday, October 30, there will still be plenty of ways to save. In addition to the rolling sales we’re likely to see, My Best Buy and Totaltech members can also take advantage of exclusive sales on Member Mondays through the end of December. Unfortunately, Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee will not apply to purchases made from Friday, November 18, through Monday, November 28. However, the electronics retailer will extend its return window through January 14, 2023, for most purchases made from October 24 through December 31, 2022, with the exception of major appliances, holiday decorations, and select tech purchased with a third-party contract. Best Buy has also announced that it will be joining other retailers—including Costco, Kohl’s, Target, and Walmart—in keeping brick-and-mortar stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, but we anticipate a flurry of online sales that day to tide you over. Here are some of the best early deals we’re seeing.