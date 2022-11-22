1923 Yellowstone: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more – Dexerto

Here’s what we know so far about 1923, the sequel to Yellowstone prequel 1883, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Yellowstone, Paramount’s western series created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Kevin Costner, is currently in its fifth season.

In February 2021, Sheridan signed a deal with the studio to create new Yellowstone shows, including prequel series 1883, a spinoff chronicling the story of Bass Reeves, and another prequel: 1923.

1923, a sequel to 1883, boasts two powerhouse leads and is set to be another hit for the franchise – so, here’s everything we know so far, from its release date and trailer to cast and plot details.

The 1923 Yellowstone prequel is due for release on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+.

It comes after the release of 1883 in December last year, with Paramount earlier saying the “next chapter” would arrive later in 2022.

1923 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a teaser trailer for 1923, which you can check out below:

The trailer introduces the cast of the sequel prequel, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, while a narrator says: “Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”

1923 cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of 1923 includes:

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr.

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ford said: “Jacob’s the silverback. He’s responsible for that branch of the family. These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances.”

Mirren, whose character has an Irish accent, also explained: “I see Cara as an immigrant. One of the things I very strongly wanted was that she would speak with an Irish accent, not with an American accent.

“It’s always slightly annoyed me with Westerns that you have all these people speaking with modern American accents when in fact so many of them were fairly recent immigrants.

“The big Irish immigration to America, because of the potato famine, was in the late 19th century. That absolutely chronologically works for Cara. She’s now in her late 60s, we imagine. So she would’ve come, I think, as a young woman from Ireland.

“I think that’s one of the extraordinary elements of America. The people who arrived, and are still arriving, are people with enormous resilience and enormous courage and independence.”

1923 plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis for the Yellowstone prequel says it will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Speaking more about the story, Ford said: “The Duttons live by a code of behavior that they set for themselves and it requires complicated moral and ethical judgment.

“It’s not just the physical life that’s hard. The challenges that they face from modernity, the challenges to their way of life, to their freedom and the opportunities that they’ve enjoyed, is a big part of the story.

“The upcoming Depression and all of the pressures, economic and social, are leading up to this very volatile time in American history.”

Unlike 1883, 1923 is planned to span across two eight-episode seasons.

That’s all we know about the 1923 Yellowstone prequel, but we’ll update this space upon further announcements.

