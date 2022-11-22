23 Times Actors Transformed So Completely Into Their Characters, I Legitimately Couldn’t Tell It Was Them

1.
Here’s what Steve Carell looks like:
Here’s Steve Carell as John Eleuthère du Pont in Foxcatcher:
2.
Here’s what Nicole Kidman looks like:
Here’s Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf in The Hours:
3.
Here’s what Jacob Tremblay looks like:
Here’s Jacob Tremblay as August Pullman in Wonder:
4.
Here’s what Margot Robbie looks like:
Here’s Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots:
5.
Here’s what Charlize Theron looks like:
Here’s Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell:
6.
Here’s what Christian Bale looks like:
Here’s Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice:
7.
Here’s what Lily James looks like:
Here’s Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy:
8.
Here’s what Tom Cruise looks like:
Here’s Tom Cruise as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder:
9.
Here’s what Tilda Swinton looks like:
Here’s Tilda Swinton as Dr. Josef Klemperer in Suspiria:
10.
Here’s what Billy Crystal looks like:
Here’s Billy Crystal as Miracle Max in The Princess Bride:
11.
Here’s what Jared Leto looks like:
Here’s Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci:
12.
Here’s what Karen Gillan looks like:
Here’s Karen Gillan as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy:
13.
Here’s what Ralph Fiennes looks like:
Here’s Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies:
14.
Here’s what Gary Oldman looks like:
Here’s Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour:
15.
Here’s what Joey King looks like:
Here’s Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act:
16.
Here’s what Bill Skarsgård looks like:
Here’s Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in It:
17.
Here’s what Heath Ledger looked like:
Here’s Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight:
18.
Here’s what Rebecca Romijn looks like:
Here’s Rebecca Romijn as Mystique in the X-Men movies:
19.
Here’s what Colin Farrell looks like:
Here’s Colin Farrell as the Penguin in The Batman:
20.
Here’s what Christopher Lloyd looks like:
Here’s Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family:
21.
Here’s what Zoe Saldaña looks like:
Here’s Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri in Avatar:
22.
Here’s what Tom Hardy looks like:
Here’s Tom Hardy as Al Capone in Capone:
23.
Finally, here’s what Doug Jones looks like:
Here’s Doug Jones looking unrecognizable throughout, like, most of his career:
The man is just built different.
Got any other roles that you didn’t recognize actors in? Comment below!
