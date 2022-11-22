Categories
23 Times Actors Transformed So Completely Into Their Characters, I Legitimately Couldn’t Tell It Was Them


1.

Here’s what Steve Carell looks like:

Here’s Steve Carell as John Eleuthère du Pont in Foxcatcher:

2.

Here’s what Nicole Kidman looks like:

Here’s Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf in The Hours:

3.

Here’s what Jacob Tremblay looks like:

Here’s Jacob Tremblay as August Pullman in Wonder:

4.

Here’s what Margot Robbie looks like:

Here’s Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots:

5.

Here’s what Charlize Theron looks like:

Here’s Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell:

6.

Here’s what Christian Bale looks like:

Here’s Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice:

7.

Here’s what Lily James looks like:

Here’s Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy:

8.

Here’s what Tom Cruise looks like:

Here’s Tom Cruise as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder:

9.

Here’s what Tilda Swinton looks like:

Here’s Tilda Swinton as Dr. Josef Klemperer in Suspiria:

10.

Here’s what Billy Crystal looks like:

Here’s Billy Crystal as Miracle Max in The Princess Bride:

11.

Here’s what Jared Leto looks like:

Here’s Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci:

12.

Here’s what Karen Gillan looks like:

Here’s Karen Gillan as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy:

13.

Here’s what Ralph Fiennes looks like:

Here’s Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies:

14.

Here’s what Gary Oldman looks like:

Here’s Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour:

15.

Here’s what Joey King looks like:

Here’s Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act:

16.

Here’s what Bill Skarsgård looks like:

Here’s Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in It:

17.

Here’s what Heath Ledger looked like:

Here’s Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight:

18.

Here’s what Rebecca Romijn looks like:

Here’s Rebecca Romijn as Mystique in the X-Men movies:

19.

Here’s what Colin Farrell looks like:

Here’s Colin Farrell as the Penguin in The Batman:

20.

Here’s what Christopher Lloyd looks like:

Here’s Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family:

21.

Here’s what Zoe Saldaña looks like:

Here’s Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri in Avatar:

22.

Here’s what Tom Hardy looks like:

Here’s Tom Hardy as Al Capone in Capone:

23.

Finally, here’s what Doug Jones looks like:

Here’s Doug Jones looking unrecognizable throughout, like, most of his career:


The man is just built different.

Got any other roles that you didn’t recognize actors in? Comment below!



