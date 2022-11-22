24 Musicians That Have Been Low-Key Dating Famous People This Whole Time

1.
Julia Garner from Ozark is married to Mark Foster, the lead singer of Foster the People.
2.
Carey Mulligan is married to Marcus Mumford, of Mumford and Sons.
3.
Courteney Cox is in a relationship with Johnny McDaid, the guitarist/pianist for Snow Patrol.
4.
Debby Ryan is married to Josh Dun, who is one-half of Twenty One Pilots.
5.
Lily Aldridge is married to Caleb Followill, the lead singer of Kings of Leon.
6.
Lauren Conrad is married to William Tell, a former member of Something Corporate.
7.
Grace Gummer is married to Mark Ronson.
8.
And Mark Ronson’s sister, Charlotte Ronson, is married to Nate Ruess, of Fun and the Format.
9.
Keira Knightley is married to James Righton, the keyboard player of Klaxons.
10.
Heidi Klum is married to Tom Kaulitz, from Tokio Hotel.
Sidenote: He is not to be confused with his brother, Bill Kaulitz, on the right. REMEMBER THEM BACK IN THE DAY?!?!?!?
11.
Elizabeth Olsen is married to Robbie Arnett, who is the lead singer of the band Milo Greene.
12.
Mandy Moore is married to Taylor Goldsmith, the singer of Dawes.
13.
Jameela Jamil is dating James Blake.
14.
Margaret Qualley is dating Jack Antonoff.
15.
Cameron Diaz is married to Benji Madden.
16.
And Nicole Richie is married to Joel Madden.
17.
Kaylee DeFer (best known as Ivy Dickens in Gossip Girl) is married to Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums.
18.
Hilary Duff is married to Matthew Koma, who was in Eve 6 and also writes/produces a lot of stuff.
19.
Katherine Heigl is married to Josh Kelley. You might remember one of his songs, “Amazing,” because it was an underrated gem of the early 2000s.
20.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley is married to country superstar Brad Paisley.
21.
Krysten Ritter is married to Adam Granduciel, the lead singer of the War on Drugs.
22.
Paul Mescal, from Normal People, is engaged to singer Phoebe Bridgers.
23.
Rashida Jones is in a relationship and has a kid with Ezra Koenig, the lead singer of Vampire Weekend.
24.
And finally, Dakota Johnson is dating Chris Martin, from Coldplay.
Please comment any couples I missed below, because I want to know if I don’t already.
