25% Of Yellowstone Fans Think This Character Deserves Their Own Spin-Off – Looper Survey

Our fans really want more of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Beth’s husband and John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) right-hand man grabbed 24.67% of our reader’s votes. It would definitely be interesting to see how he operates when not having to do his share of the work on the Yellowstone Ranch.

Next up is John’s younger son, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). One can imagine a show about his time in the Navy SEALs or his trying to navigate the space between his white father’s world and his Native American wife’s. 20.50% of our readers want to see a “Yellowstone” spin-off that would take Kayce’s life to and beyond that point.

Interestingly enough, more of our readers want a spin-off about Walker (Ryan Bingham) than about Beth Dutton. The former got 18.17% to the latter’s 14.33%. Maybe they’d like to see what would transpire should Walker run his own ranch.

Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) leaves the Dutton family’s orbit to work on another ranch during Season 4, so it’s not surprising that some want to catch up with him on a new program. 12.33% of our readers want to see a series all about him.

And rounding out the poll is John Dutton himself. 10.00% want to see even more of the show’s patriarch than they’re getting on “Yellowstone” at the moment. Fans will have to wait to see if Paramount makes all of their dreams come true.