6 Beginner Tips For Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally been released for eagerly awaiting fans. The popular battle royale mode for Call Of Duty launched a few weeks after the massively successful Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Free-to-play for all will bring many more fans to the battlefield, ready to secure those wins.





The original Warzone was supported by Activision from 2019 when it launched. Fans will be hoping for similar longevity and support from the sequel. Warzone 2.0 is already proving to be popular with a whole new map to drop into, brand new game modes and a very different gulag. Newcomers to the game will perhaps benefit from some handy pointers before they gear up.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

6/6 Learn The Map

Warzone 2.0 has a brand-new map named Al Mazrah for players to explore and battle on. Al Mazrah has 18 new places of interest at launch to visit, all new water combat options utilizing the lakes and rivers, and a brand-new gulag to master.

RELATED: Call Of Duty: Fastest Weapons In Modern Warfare 2

Even veterans will need to take their time figuring out the ideal drop areas and vantage points. Try to land in a different area for each drop. This way, players can explore all the new places on the map to find their feet. Knowing an area well can be the difference between victory and defeat.

5/6 Battle Royale

Warzone 2.0’s staple mode is the battle royale. This classic last-one-standing mode has been popular not just for Call Of Duty, but many other titles such as Fortnite and PUBG. In this formula, players either compete solo or in teams of up to four people.

The new battle royale is set in Al Mazrah, a whole new giant map for players to explore. Whether players decide to go solo or with a team, the objective is to be the last alive. Planning where to drop and picking up the correct loadout is essential to success.

4/6 Circle Collapse

In Warzone 2.0, like many other battle royale based games, there is an ever-closing circle. The circle gradually shrinks, forcing the battle closer and closer, until one is left standing. Players cannot stand in the circle for long, as it will slowly chip away at their health, forcing them into the safe area.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Every Sniper Rifle, Ranked

This time around, Activision has significantly changed things up. The circle in Warzone 2.0 can now split into three smaller circles. That means players have three safe areas to survive in instead of one. As the match progresses, these circles will eventually merge into one. When this happens, the battle will instantly be forced into one safe area, leading to some very tense end-game shootouts.

3/6 Consider Landings

Part of most battle royale games is the traditional drop-in at the start of the match. This is usually where players pick a spot on the map and parachute down towards their destination. It is always a good idea to plan where to land as well as stick to more familiar areas to pick up starting gear.

Occasionally though, a drop to what is usually an empty area becomes a terrible mistake. Often, a normally desolate starting point will see many other combatants parachute into the same area. If this happens, a handy tip would be to control falling to avoid a more populated starting zone. Players can even re-engage their parachutes even after cutting the cord, so remember this next time that empty sweet spot becomes a landing party.

2/6 Edge Patrol

In each match, the circle will close, ever pushing the battle into closer proximity. While it is wise to stay within the safe zone to avoid death, occasionally it might pay off to stay closer to the edges. With the potential of circles splitting into three during the match, players must keep their wits about them.

RELATED: The Best Call Of Duty Maps In The Franchise

Enemy locating is very important; each standoff cannot be rushed with an expectation of victory. Often teammates will be nearby that one stray player that would be easy to pick off. Caution is advised when starting, as is avoiding the middle of the circles when possible. Skirt around the edges and move in plenty of time to give a better view of the battlefield and an advantage by not rushing in head first to the middle.

1/6 Warzone 2.0 DMZ

DMZ is a brand-new mode for Warzone 2.0. In this mode, players must work with their team to complete objectives across the map. This is very different from the battle royale mode, as the last one standing does not always equal a win.

Use DMZ to practice for battle royale mode. By dropping into this new way to play, players will not face off against other players online. Warzone 2.0 mode instead has AI bots that can be mopped up for some easy XP. Playing in this mode will also give newcomers a good feel of the type of gameplay to come in battle royale mode, so use DMZ to fine-tune those skills.

MORE: Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Pro Tips For Invasion Mode