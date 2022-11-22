7 Oscar-Worthy Moments From Angela Bassett Starting With “Wakanda Forever”

I just watched Wakanda Forever and during Ramonda’s speech she says, “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?”
Based on these 7 scenes alone, Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar. In short, give Angela her flowers or I will burn this place down. JK. 😊
3.
What’s Love Got to Do with It
4.
The Jacksons: An American Dream
5.
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
One thing about Angela Bassett, she can deliver a Queen of Wakanda, a historical figure, a musical icon, a bitter wife, and she can give you a VAMPIRE! It’s called range, now bow down!
Angela Bassett has received a Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, several NAACP Image Awards and Emmys, but I won’t be satisfied until she takes home the Oscar!
