Categories
Celebrities

7 Oscar-Worthy Moments From Angela Bassett Starting With “Wakanda Forever”


I just watched Wakanda Forever and during Ramonda’s speech she says, “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?”

Based on these 7 scenes alone, Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar. In short, give Angela her flowers or I will burn this place down. JK. 😊

3.

What’s Love Got to Do with It

4.

The Jacksons: An American Dream

5.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

One thing about Angela Bassett, she can deliver a Queen of Wakanda, a historical figure, a musical icon, a bitter wife, and she can give you a VAMPIRE! It’s called range, now bow down!

Angela Bassett has received a Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, several NAACP Image Awards and Emmys, but I won’t be satisfied until she takes home the Oscar!

Watch Once Upon A Time In Londongrad from BuzzFeed Studios, a new true crime docuseries based on the explosive BuzzFeed News investigation, now streaming on Peacock.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: