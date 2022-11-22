A Fool’s Deep Dive – Ship of Fools is Now Available for Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Wire

Ship of Fools is an exciting and chaotic multiplayer experience that follows a shoal of adorable characters as they set sail and try to survive The Everlasting Storm and prevent the impending Aquapocalypse. It’s a must have game for friends and families looking to cast off into the roguelike genre, so grab a second player (either on the couch or on the other side of the world) and ride the stormy seas, but be warned that Ship of Fools will put any friendship and relationship to the test!
Ship of Fools is a seafaring roguelite co-op game where you play the Fools, the only creatures foolhardy enough to brave the seas around their home, the Archipelago. At its heart is The Great Lighthouse, which once protected the Archipelago but now is broken… just as a storm of malice and corruption is coming on the horizon.
The bombastic co-op combat will leave you needing to take breathers in between runs and shouting at loved ones when they accidentally throw your only good ammo off the side. While chaos reigns on deck there are more tactical choices to be made: When the Fools’ enemies are vanquished at the end of each zone, make your choice and continue charting a course through the storm. Taking inspiration from games like Faster Than Light, sail straight into danger and plunder as much loot as possible before hitting the stormy unknown.
While playing Ship of Fools, the music transports you to the inky blue waters of the Archipelago, with a main theme heavily inspired by sea shanties that further echo the co-op gameplay. Each level is one big music track that adapts and changes, building up to a wave-crashing crescendo of panic throughout the most action-packed parts. The soundtrack formed the basis for the incredible sea shanty written by the developers and composed by The Longest Johns, which is featured on the official Ship of Fools launch trailer.
Sure, stopping the Aquapocalypse is a scary prospect, but that doesn’t mean Ship of Fools is terrifying to behold! In fact, the game was in pre-production for an extended time to ensure the developers honed a unique art style that carefully walks the plank between cute and weird (which they’ve definitely achieved!) Doing away with graphical fakery, the team also used 2D sprites and animated them as 3D meshes, allowing them to use the Z axis in engine; additionally, some of Ship of Fools’ game mechanics were designed around the art direction to ensure the fun experience of taking on the great leviathans of the deeps looks as good as it plays!
So, are you fool enough to brave the storm-ridden Archipelago, hold back The Everlasting Storm, and prevent the oncoming Aquapocalypse? Check out Ship of Fools on Xbox Series X|S today.
Ship of Fools is a seafaring roguelite co-op game where you play the Fools, the only creatures fool enough to brave the sea. The Great Lighthouse that once protected the Archipelago is broken and a storm of malice and corruption is coming.
Together, you and your ship mates will jump aboard The Stormstrider and make your voyage across the sea. Man the cannons, ready your sails and protect your ship from sea monsters over multiple runs. It’s up to you to defend your home from the almighty Aquapocalypse.
In a nutshell, Ship of Fools is a game about blasting away your seaborne foes with mighty cannons as you defend your ship. Inspired by modern classic roguelites and built for co-op, you’ll want to bring your first mate on deck and enjoy oarsome combat as you unlock new trinkets and artifacts to help you save the world from catastrophe.
Uncover lost treasures and remote shops on the islands of the Archipelago, but plan your moves carefully! As you chart your way through the sector, the Everlasting Storm shifts and changes, blocking your paths with its fury. You’ll need to adjust your course in reaction to storm movements and decide when you can brave a trip to discover what lurks inside the storm.
Man your ship as a solo sailor and fight your way through dangerous waters and keep the glory for yourself, Ship of Fools offers solo play as well as multiplayer. As they sing in old sailor songs: it’s sometimes better to have no crew than a dysfunctional one!
With many Fools to play with, unique items to find and unlock, combat encounters to fight in and many islands to visit, each run will bring something new to your voyage. Bolster your strength each time, ready to defeat the monsters of the deep sea.
Key Features
Frantic nautical combat as two shipmates in co-op or as a solo sailor
Colossal leviathans to challenge the hardiest of sailors
Chart your route through the maps of the Archipelago and brave the Everlasting Storm
Embody one of the unique Fools with special abilities to help you on your journey
100+ trinkets and artifacts to collect and combo for winning strategies
Swashbuckling hand-drawn artwork to put the wind in your sails
