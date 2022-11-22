‘A Guy Asked if He Could Touch My Shoes’ – Canadian Tennis Star Eugenie Bouchard Shares a Weird Encounter Involving Her ‘Dior’ Shoes

The Canadian tennis star, Eugenie Bouchard, previously stunned a plethora of tennis fans when she became the first Canadian singles player to reach the finals of a Grand Slam event at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships. Bouchard further reached unprecedented heights at a young age when she made it to the top 5 spots of the WTA rankings. However, her career has been in a downward spiral ever since 2014.

Despite her career plateauing after a promising start, the Canadian has a massive fan following on social media. She remains active on Instagram, providing regular updates about her life to her fans. Notably, Bouchard has a luxurious collection of clothing and apparel that includes some of the most prominent names in the fashion industry. Like her shoes from the renowned French luxury fashion house, Dior. Bouchard recently posted about an encounter involving her shoes.

Eugenie Bouchard talked about her Dior shoes

The Canadian tennis player is quite active on her social media as she loves to post about her activities. Additionally, Bouchard loves to converse with her fans on social media.

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during the training match in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre on August 04, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Notably, the former Wimbledon finalist recently talked about an encounter involving her luxurious Dior shoes. Bouchard stated that a guy asked her if he could touch her shoes. She took to her Instagram stories and posted, “A guy asked if he could touch my shoes tonight so there’s that. @dior I’d say success”



The former world no.5 tennis shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she was spotted wearing a gorgeous heeled Dior shoes.

Bouchard’s underwhelming 2022 season

The former Wimbledon finalist didn’t have the best of season on the WTA Tour this year. She was knocked out of various tournaments in the initial the rounds, like the qualifiers of the US Open. She was defeated by the Czech tennis player, Linda Nosková.

Not just the US Open, Bouchard has also missed out on other Grand Slam events of this season. Notably, she previously announced her decision to withdraw from the Wimbledon Championships after WTA’s decision to not award ranking points to the Grand Slam event. Apart from this, Bouchard also faced an early round defeat at the Guadalajara Open. During the round of 32 match, the Latvian tennis player, Jeļena Ostapenko, defeated Bouchard.

