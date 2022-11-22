Absurd Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Movement Trick ‘G-Walk’ Discovered by Players

A group of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players discover a new movement technique called the G-Walk which not only makes them harder to hit, but increases their speed dramatically. Movement in any multiplayer shooter is an important element, especially for a series like Call of Duty. Traditionally, each game has their own mechanics that players need to adapt to such as the exo suits from Advanced Warfare, when to tactical sprint, and even dive to prone aka dolphin diving which became popular in Black Ops.

Even the most recent release, Modern Warfare 2, switched up a few elements from the previous few games. Not only did the dolphin dive make its grand return, but players quickly found out that some of the popular advanced Warzone movement techniques like slide canceling have been changed. As expected, many players have attempted to find new ways to get around maps and one group has seemingly uncovered a very effective and clearly unintentional method they’ve dubbed as G-Walk.

The latest absurd Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 movement trick was discovered recently by the group known as EuphoriaDream. Showing off the trick via Twitter, the strange movement quickly went viral after showing how fast operators could move as well as making them much harder to hit. The technique almost gives operators a gorilla like movement where they dip down, move forward, and then stand back up all in one fluid motion. This constant stance changing and faster movements makes these G-Walk operators incredibly hard to hit.

Right now, it’s not entirely known how to pull this move off, though some members of Euphoria have seemingly promised tutorials. It’s assumed that Modern Warfare 2‘s tactical sprint is set to automatic in order to reach the speeds in order to pull this move off with minimal input. Some commenting on the videos have speculated that the G-Walk is an advanced form of snake walking by alternating between going prone and then canceling it immediately with sprint. Either way, this is very likely a trick that won’t be around for too long as Infinity Ward probably looks to patch it out to remove the unfair advantage it gives users.

The G-Walk is just the latest technique fans have been coming up with in recent days. In fact, earlier this week saw the introduction of the dolphin hop into Modern Warfare 2 which is a move where players can use a raised section of the map to essentially launch themselves forward. This not only allows them to travel much further than expected, but even enables them to fire their weapon before they land. While not usable in every situation like the G-Walk, it still makes the player using it very hard to track and allows them to take enemy players by surprise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

