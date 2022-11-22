Christopher Lloyd – Uncle Fester

The 84-year-old legend was already well known for starring as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, prior to being cast in The Addams Family. He’s been married five times, with the latest being to Lisa Loiacono in 2016. The actor is rumoured to have a part in the upcoming third season of Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

Christina Ricci – Wednesday

The original Wednesday was just 11 when she first played The Addams Family daughter. The 42-year-old has gone on to have roles in the likes of Sleepy Hollow, Penelope and most recently The Matrix Resurrections. She was married to camera technician James Heerdegen, who she shares a son with.

In 2021, Ricci was granted a restraining order after alleging he abused her from 2019. The actress said she “feared for her life” after being “beat” many times by her former husband, who denies all allegations. He filed one too claiming she “would drink to excess on an almost a daily basis.”

Ricci has previously said she liked drinking but is now teetotal. The actress plays Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix’s Wednesday.

