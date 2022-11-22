After being evicted, Gautam Vig admits his relationship with Soundarya overshadowed his game as he was pressurised to prove that it wasn’t fake

Bigg Boss 16 has hooked the audience to its high-octane drama. While the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to prove their mettle, the latest eviction has truly left fans stunned. Continuing its unpredictable trajectory, the Bigg Boss house on Sunday witnessed TV actor Gautam Singh Vig being evicted from the reality show. After multiple pranks, show host Salman made it hard for both contestants and fans to accept the eviction result. However, it was not until Bigg Boss himself asked Gautam to bid adieu to his housemates and take the exit that all of them believed it. Now, the actor, who “froze and zoned out” after Salman took his name, has said that his personal life overshadowed his game plan in the Bigg Boss house as he was under pressure to prove that it isn’t fake.

Not only this, but in his conversation with The Times Of India, Gautam has said that he was “played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary during the nomination task.” In his latest interview, Gautam mostly talked about his relationship with Soundarya. Gautam said that the two didn’t know each other before. He revealed that it was only after they fought initially that they developed a liking for each other. The TOI quoted Gautam as saying, “But our relationship was made so important that it became a hot topic for weeks… it became so important that it overshadowed my game. I was only justifying my relationship with Soundarya and everything else I did on the show was brushed aside.”

When the actor was quizzed if he felt that the relationship impacted his game as he was more focused on it than other contestants, Gautam was quick to say that “isn’t it obvious” that he and Soundarya will spend more time as they liked each other. While claiming that he understands the game, Gautam accepted that he was focusing on other things.

Gautam said, “I was pressurised a lot to prove that my love for Soundarya was not fake. 150 cameras ke saamne koi 50 dinn acting nahi kar sakta, koi itna bada actor hai nahi. Yes, the love angle did impact my game because I was pressurised so much by everyone, including Soundarya to justify myself all the time.” He said that Soundarya used to get upset if he talked to a person she had argued with before, and therefore he tried his best to stay away from all that.

