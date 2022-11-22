All 7 Of Jason David Frank’s Power Rangers Personas, Ranked

For almost as long as the Power Rangers have existed, there have been kids jealous of the character Tommy Oliver, played by the late Jason David Frank on a number of Power Rangers TV shows (and movies). Why? Because in a world where Power Rangers characters are recycled with every new iteration of the series, Tommy stuck around. Throughout the show’s history, he’s gone well beyond his “teenager with attitude” phase but has repeatedly gotten new powers. It seems Tommy just can’t get being a Ranger out of his system.

It’s led him to control seven different types of Ranger powers over the years, many of which are actually kind of amazing–at least in the fashion department. After all, the trademark of a good Tommy-based Ranger is found in the costume design. Does he stand out and make the rest of the team look sort of silly? If so, chances are that’s a great version of Tommy.

With the news of Frank’s passing, looking back on his Power Ranger history was a foregone conclusion. With over 25 years since Power Rangers first debuted on American TV, we dug back through far too many episodes of the various incarnations of the show, along with a few comic books, to bring you the definitive ranking of Tommy Oliver’s Rangers. You may disagree with their placement, but I think we can all agree that the White Ninja Ranger is simply the worst. It’s like they stopped trying.

