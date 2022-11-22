All you need to know about what time Wednesday arrives on Netflix

He said: “Wednesday Addams is a very aspirational character.

“All too often in stories about teenage girls, the heroine starts out as weak or ugly, and then she grows and blooms into a butterfly. This is not that.

“What we love about Wednesday is that she is a really strong, independent, opinionated, incredibly smart and funny young woman who is fully realized at the beginning of our story.

“She is someone who knows who she is and will never apologize for that. She also isn’t defined by romance or boys.

“To be able to give life to such a powerful character felt very rewarding, it’s a show we wanted our daughters to be proud we created.