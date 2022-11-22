Amazon Prime users can unlock premium TV and movies for just 99p





As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has slashed the prices of Prime Video channels like Lionsgate+ to just 99p. Lionsgate+ was formerly known as StarzPlay and offers access to popular movies and boxsets that aren’t usually included with a Prime Video membership such as The Great, Outlander and Power Book. Besides Lionsgate+ the other Prime Video channels which are now reduced to 99p a month are MGM and Shudder.

To get the 99p deal you need to sign-up for a three month membership – after which the channels will revert back to their usual price. The biggest saving you’ll get with this promotion is on Lionsgate+, which usually costs £5.99 a month. The deal in total will offer you a £15 saving. Shudder – which is a horror service that offers a huge catalogue of classic and modern films – is usually priced at £4.99 a month, so the deal offers a £12 total saving. While MGM is £4.49 a month, meaning the Prime Day promotion saves you £10.50.

The MGN Prime Video add-on will let you tune into iconic movies like The Terminator, The Magnificent Seven, Carrie, The Pink Panther and much more. The offer ends on November 25 so if you want to grab a Prime Video bargain make sure you sign-up before then. Prime Video channels are only available if you have a Prime Video membership. If there’s a show or movie you want to see that’s exclusively available with one of these channels then you can simply sign-up for a free Amazon Prime trial. This 30-day free trial will offer access to Prime Video, and let you access Prime Video channels as well. You will also benefit from all of the perks that comes with a full Amazon Prime membership, including speedy Prime delivery, access to money-saving Lightning deals, the Prime Reading and Prime Gaming library, and the ability to listen to millions of songs with the Amazon Music perk.

In other Amazon news, if you’re after a bargain this Black Friday you can also pick up a Fire TV Stick device for just £2.62. To get the popular Amazon streaming stick for such a low price you simply need to sign-up as a new member for money-saving website TopCashback. If you sign-up as a new member you’ll be able to get a Fire TV Stick Lite, which usually costs £29.99, for £2.62 – that’s a saving of almost £30! You can get the Fire TV Stick Lite at a bargain price as TopCashback is currently giving new members a £15 bonus cashback reward. This – along with existing cashback rates TopCashback offers at Amazon – can be used to get a further discount on the Fire TV Stick, which recently had its price slashed from £29.99 to £17.99.

Like Loading...