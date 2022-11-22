Angela Marinus’ daughter testifies about parents’ troubled relationship before dad shot mom dead | News24

Cops on the scene at the house where Angela Marinus’ ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her.

A Cape Town man is on trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend who had broken up with him.

He also allegedly shot their daughter in the foot.

His daughter testified on Monday that her mom just wanted her dad to leave her alone.

Details of the terrifying last days of Cape Town mom, Angela Marinus, were heard during the murder trial of her ex-boyfriend Wayne Lawrence, who is accused of shooting her dead and wounding their teenage daughter.

Testifying via video feed, the young woman told the Western Cape High Court about the rollercoaster relationship between her father and mother after they broke up and her mother started seeing other people.

According to her testimony, her parents’ relationship veered from a “normal” drama-free brunch at Spur, to him waving his gun around while speaking angrily to her mother, who did not want anything more to do with him.

“She wanted my dad to leave her alone,” the daughter said.

She told the court of one occasion where Lawrence allegedly gesticulated while holding his gun in a confrontation with a man her mom was seeing.

She told the court of another occasion when the family went to a function in Long Street, and her father sat to the side of the gathering, not talking to anyone.

Her mother was chatting to aunts and cousins when he walked up to her and said he wanted the car keys because he didn’t want to be there and would rather sit in the car for the rest of the night.

“I got worried. I knew my father left his gun in the car,” the daughter told the court. That situation was defused, but she said not before her father first allegedly tried to choke her mother, and then pointed the gun at her head when she went to the car.

However, on the evening of 11 December 2017, Lawrence allegedly shot Marinus dead while she and her daughter were seated in her car in the driveway of her parents’ home in Montevideo.

A bullet ricocheted and hit the daughter in the foot.

Lawrence was arrested two days later. He faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

The trial continues.