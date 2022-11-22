Antiques Roadshow guest baffled by valuation of portrait with hidden

Describing it like invisible ink, the guest read out the inscription which said: “Presented to Miss MJ Jewsbury by her friend, the artist, who I believe is Mr Cochran.”

Sharing more information on the women in the painting, viewers learned MJ Jewsbury was a published author and poet who was quite well-known during her lifetime in the 19th century around the 1820s.

Sadly, it’s believed the writer died in India of Cholera at the young age of 32.

Touching on the price, the guest shared although it was originally priced at £160, he and his wife managed to get it down to £140.