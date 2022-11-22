Categories
Azure will now protect SMBs from DDoS attacks


Microsoft have announced (opens in new tab) that a new SKU for its cloud computing platform Azure’s DDoS Protection offering, which it says is specifically designed with SMBs in mind, is now available in public preview.

Dubbed “IP Protection” the latest SKU is built to defend against L3/L4 DDoS attacks via “always-on monitoring and adaptive tuning”.



