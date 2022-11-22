Baileys has been reduced to £10 so shoppers can stock up for Christmas

Christmas will be here soon and with winter in full swing, it’s the perfect time to buy a few bottles for festive occasions or to pick up gifts for friends and family. With Black Friday just days away, many retailers are slashing prices and releasing early deals, ideal for Christmas shopping.

Baileys is an Irish liqueur with a luxurious, creamy taste and can be used to make drinks or desserts.

The drink has been enjoyed since 1971, and is a favourite with many, and a household staple for entertaining in the colder months.

Sainsbury’s have slashed the price of the one litre bottle, taking the price from £22 to just £10, for a large quantity of Bailey’s.

While Baileys is not expensive to begin with, when the drink is on offer, it proves popular with shoppers, especially when it can just be added to food shopping orders and delivered straight to the front door.