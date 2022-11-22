Categories
Baileys has been reduced to £10 so shoppers can stock up for Christmas


Christmas will be here soon and with winter in full swing, it’s the perfect time to buy a few bottles for festive occasions or to pick up gifts for friends and family. With Black Friday just days away, many retailers are slashing prices and releasing early deals, ideal for Christmas shopping.

Baileys is an Irish liqueur with a luxurious, creamy taste and can be used to make drinks or desserts.

The drink has been enjoyed since 1971, and is a favourite with many, and a household staple for entertaining in the colder months.

Sainsbury’s have slashed the price of the one litre bottle, taking the price from £22 to just £10, for a large quantity of Bailey’s.
While Baileys is not expensive to begin with, when the drink is on offer, it proves popular with shoppers, especially when it can just be added to food shopping orders and delivered straight to the front door.

Many enjoy Baileys by simply pouring it straight over ice, as a cocktail ingredient, or it can also be enjoyed in hot drinks, to take a hot chocolate or a cup of coffee up a notch.

Amazon has also reduced the price of the 70cl Baileys by 38 percent, so shoppers can pick up a bottle for £10.24.

The drink is available through Amazon Fresh, and Prime members can get free same-day or next-day delivery with a minimum order of £15.

Buy: Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, 70cl

The Bailey’s website has a variety of cocktail recipes that can be made using the drinks.

Bailey’s Espresso Martini Cocktail (Serves 2)

You will need:
50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream
25ml espresso
25ml vodka
Coffee Beans

Step One
Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

Step Two
Add all ingredients and shake.

Step Three
Strain into a cocktail glass.

Step Four
Garnish with coffee beans, and now it’s officially Baileys o’clock.



