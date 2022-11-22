Bale ‘the worst player on the pitch’ as Wales star told to up his game

“He’s got to up his game for the next two games in the group because I thought he was poor. So I stand by my comment at the moment. I don’t think any of the Wales squad of players get into the England best 30 players.”

Wales are next in action on Friday morning against Iran before the final group game against England next Tuesday. Bale admitted Page gave his side a rocket at half-time of the USA draw.

Bale told ITV: “It was not a good first half. They played really well and we played poorly.

“We were torn up by the gaffer at half-time and changed a few things. The boys came out fighting and battling. We looked like we were going to win from the start of the second half.

“It was a great point from where we were. We showed character, we go again.”

