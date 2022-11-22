Barclays offers an interest rate of 5.12 percent but there is a catch

If someone has a balance of over £100 in their Rainy Day Saver account then Barclays will inform them at least 14 days before they lower the interest rate.

If someone has below £100 in savings, according to Barclays terms and conditions, it does not need to tell someone about the change.

The catch on the account, however, is it is only available to Barclays current account holders who are signed up for its Blue Rewards scheme.

The Blue Rewards scheme is an optional current account add-on, which costs savers £5 a month.