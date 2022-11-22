Battlefield 2042 – Season 03: Escalation is Available Now for Xbox – Xbox Wire

Summary The newest season of Battlefield 2042 introduces a new specialist, map, weapons, and more.

Switzerland is nice this time of year. The weather is crisp, but not cold, the valleys are full of lush greenery, and powerful railgun shots ripple across the hillside. Well, that’s the Swedish wilderness you can expect to see in Battlefield 2042 – Season 03: Escalation as it lands on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S starting from today, bringing with it a new specialist, map, weapons, and several quality-of-life improvements along with its availability with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate! Let’s dive into the details.

New Specialist

For you assault players, Zain looks to have everything you’re hoping for. Part of that is thanks to his XM370A airburst rifle that’s designed to clear enemies from cover. He also has some of the fastest health recharge rates in the game and can immediately recover health after taking out an enemy. All these features make him a prime candidate to be leading the charge on the battlefield.

New Map

Spearhead is inspired by the Swedish wilderness and contains two semi-automated facilities to engage in and around of. Inside you can expect to be exchanging gunfire while diving between high tech weaponry and mechanical parts designed for weather machines; outside you’ll navigate across rough terrain and in-between massive rock formations as you take the fight to the enemy.

New Weapons and Vehicle

Four new weapons make their mark in Season 03: Escalation…

Rorsch MK-4 Railgun: Utilizing an electromagnetic force to launch projectiles at an absurd velocity, the railgun features an underbarrel system with multiple firing modes and is sure to be one the most powerful tools on the field of battle — for those who can master its charging time.

Utilizing an electromagnetic force to launch projectiles at an absurd velocity, the railgun features an underbarrel system with multiple firing modes and is sure to be one the most powerful tools on the field of battle — for those who can master its charging time. NVK-S22 Smart Shotgun: A dual-barreled, semi-automatic weapon that provides potent destructive power in a compact package.

A dual-barreled, semi-automatic weapon that provides potent destructive power in a compact package. NVK-P125 Bullpup Pistol: Its long barrel makes it ideal for engaging foes at long distances with high precision.

Its long barrel makes it ideal for engaging foes at long distances with high precision. Throwing Knives: Take enemies out quickly and quietly with this classic Battlefield weapon.

Oh, and there’s a new tank…

EMKV90-TOR Tank : Featuring cutting-edge tech, the EMKV90-TOR can detect the source of incoming attacks within a certain range and displays them in your HUD. It’s also capable of shifting into two modes: Mobility : Throttle up and speed across the battlefield and unleash destruction along the way. Siege : Bring the pain as you slow the tank to a crawl, allowing for greater suspension and a faster firing speed with your turret.

: Featuring cutting-edge tech, the EMKV90-TOR can detect the source of incoming attacks within a certain range and displays them in your HUD. It’s also capable of shifting into two modes:

Reworked Maps and Specialists

Revised versions of Manifest and Breakaway will debut during Season 03; the new Manifest map is deploying in December and Breakaway will arrive at some time in January. Specialists will also move into Battlefield’s Class system, bringing with it class equipment and a class gadget. Other changes will be in store as well, like Irish moving to support and Crawford to engineer. There will be other changes coming throughout the season as well as into Season 04. Stay tuned to Battlefield’s official site for the latest news.

New Battle Pass

The Season 03 Battle Pass features 100 tiers of free and premium content for players to unlock, like the new specialist, weapons, gadgets, and more. Note: All gameplay-affecting items in Battlefield 2042 are free and earnable for all players.

Play Now with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

EA Play members with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can now dive in and start playing Battlefield 2042 today! As detailed in last week’s Xbox Wire feature, EA Play members can also suit up with the Aurora Epic Soldier Set, an epic-rarity set for specialist (and veteran combat surgeon) Falck from now until December 1. Log in today and claim your rewards!

And that’s everything for Battlefield 2042 – Season 03: Escalation! Check it out today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. As always, keep it tuned here to Xbox Wire for all the latest and greatest news on your favorite games.