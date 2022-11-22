Beatrice swaps baby blue for emerald as she steps out in London

As for accessories, Beatrice opted for diamond drop earrings, and royal fans can catch a glimmer of a gold bracelet underneath the cuff of the dress.

She wore her long, red hair in a half-up, half-down style, with some section pinned behind her head, leaving just a few tresses falling over the shoulders.

Her red hair was perfectly complemented by the colour of her dress. She wore relatively minimal makeup apart from a dark smokey eye look.

Royal fans were quick to compliment the royal’s latest style. Instagram user @jasfin commented: “Love this dress. Love the green on her.”