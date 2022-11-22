Below Deck crew in tears as Captain Lee teases exit

“I always said when it stops being fun or everyone gets tired of looking at me, then I’ll step away.

“But until one of those two things happen, I don’t see myself going anywhere.”

Former chief stew Kate Chastain also weighed in on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast: “He’s always coming back. Captain Lee will probably be on Below Deck for as long as the show is on.

“There is a saying that every good captain goes down with the ship and metaphorically Captain Lee would do that.”

Viewers apparently don’t need to worry about Lee returning to land just yet, but there is still plenty of time for Below Deck season 10 to head into uncharted waters.

Below Deck season 10 continues Mondays on Bravo in the USA.