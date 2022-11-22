Black Friday is in full swing, and one of the best sales you’ll find at any retailer is on the 2021 Apple TV 4K. We’re also tracking a few early markdowns on the brand new 2022 Apple TV 4K model, all of which you can find below.
You’ll find the Apple TV 4K deals this year are mainly being offered by Amazon, with a few retailers matching these low prices. As with all Black Friday sales, be sure to be quick with your purchases because we’re never sure exactly how long these will last.
Apple TV 4K (2021)
The 32GB Apple TV 4K remains at its solid $99.99 price tag on Amazon, down from its original price of $179.00. Now that the new Apple TV 4K models offer higher storage capacities at lower prices, it can be tough to recommend buying older models, but this deal still undercuts the cheapest 2022 Apple TV 4K by about $25.
Apple TV 4K (2022)
If you want the new Apple TV 4K, discounts won’t be nearly as steep, but there are sales. Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $124.98, down from $129.00, and the 128GB Ethernet + Wi-Fi model for $144.99, down from $149.00.
