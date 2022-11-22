Beth Mead: England and Arsenal star out with ACL injury and could miss World Cup

England and Arsenal star Beth Mead has suffered an ACL injury which puts her World Cup participation in doubt.

The forward has scored 37 goals in 102 appearances for her club and 29 goals in 50 for her country, securing the top goalscorer award with a tally of six during Euro 2022.

Mead sustained the injury during Arsenal’s 3-2 loss at home to Manchester United at the weekend. The forward had contributed an assist for team-mate Frida Maanum during the game, but was substituted deep into second-half injury-time in a match that saw Arsenal’s winning start to the season ended.

Arsenal have now confirmed that the 27-year-old will visit a surgeon in the coming days.

“We can confirm that Beth Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday,” an Arsenal statement read.

“Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting Beth and working hard to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United.



Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea have also confirmed that midfielder Pernille Harder will be out for “a significant period” after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury suffered on international duty with Denmark.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

