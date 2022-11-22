Blue Bloods’ Erin could suffer huge setback in race for DA

In episode seven, Heroes, which will air in the first week of December, the daughter of Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) will have a surprising connection to a violent case.

An official synopsis reads: “Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony’s daughter, Sophia, is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting.

“Also, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) wants to punish an off-duty cop for his inaction during an armed robbery.

“Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).”