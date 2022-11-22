Blythe Danner ‘lucky to be alive’ after private cancer battle

Then in October 2002, while in Rome to celebrate Gwyneth’s 30th birthday, Bruce died reportedly due to complications from his cancer and pneumonia.

His death rocked the family, and after over three decades of marriage Blythe, she shared: “Bruce was the heart of our family. And life is so much paler without him around. But grief is the price we pay for love.”

Barely a month after his passing, Gwyneth met Coldplay musician Chris Martin and would marry him the next year.

On Coldplay’s 2005 album X&Y, the singer reportedly wrote the song Fix You to help Gwyneth through the grief of losing her father.

In 2007, Blythe set up a fund in Bruce’s name with The Oral Cancer Foundation which works to address issues in public awareness, early detection, and patient support and helps to further research of oral cancer.