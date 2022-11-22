Boy George branded a ‘narcissistic pain’ by Edwina Currie

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Edwina Currie didn’t hold back when she shared her opinion on this year’s campmates on behalf of Slingo.com this week. In particular, the 76-year-old hit out at Boy George, 61, who she has branded a “narcissistic pain” and claimed he is “playing a game”.

The former campmate has said she would love to see the “unpleasant” Culture Club singer out of the jungle as she believes he’s a “nasty piece of work”.

Last night, the singer almost lost his place in camp after receiving the second lowest amount of public votes to stay in.

He is now still in the running to be crowned the King of the Jungle after Sue Cleaver was voted off with the lowest votes.

Former MP Edwina has said the singer is “proving to be a pain” in the jungle as she claimed he “makes a great deal of noise for no purpose”.

