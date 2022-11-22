Boy George branded a ‘narcissistic pain’ by Edwina Currie

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Edwina Currie didn’t hold back when she shared her opinion on this year’s campmates on behalf of Slingo.com this week. In particular, the 76-year-old hit out at Boy George, 61, who she has branded a “narcissistic pain” and claimed he is “playing a game”.
The former campmate has said she would love to see the “unpleasant” Culture Club singer out of the jungle as she believes he’s a “nasty piece of work”.
Last night, the singer almost lost his place in camp after receiving the second lowest amount of public votes to stay in.
He is now still in the running to be crowned the King of the Jungle after Sue Cleaver was voted off with the lowest votes.
Former MP Edwina has said the singer is “proving to be a pain” in the jungle as she claimed he “makes a great deal of noise for no purpose”.
She ranted: ““I’d like to see Boy George gone as he’s proving to be a pain!
“He refused to answer questions about his past, which means he is in denial.
“He also makes snide remarks and he tries to create little alliances with other individuals, particularly Seann [Walsh].
“Seann should tell him to back off and to stop being unpleasant, but Seann is too nice to say that.
“Seann also knows the price of getting into trouble in a reality TV show.”
At the time, her political career was very much in the past, however this is not the case for this year’s contestant Matt Hancock.
The former Health Secretary sparked backlash over signing up for the show on a reported £400,000 fee, following his breach of social distancing rules last year.
Matt stepped down from his position after being caught breaking his own guidance as he kissed his former aide, now girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo.
Edwina said of his time on the show: “I still don’t think that Matt should be in there.
“He’s going to be surprised by how strongly his own constituency feels about him letting them down when he gets out.
“To be away at such a crucial time, it strikes me as a big mistake. It’s an important job and that’s what you should be doing. He’s going to come back to face a lot of bad vibes and music, which he’s not thinking about at the moment.”
The ex campmate went on to say she would like to see Jill Scott or Owen Warner win the show.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.
