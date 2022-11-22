Boy George left I’m A Celeb bosses panicked as he threatened to quit

After speaking to comedian Seann Walsh about the MP, Matt unknowingly joined them in their conversation where Boy George decided to be honest with his feelings.

He confessed: “I just feel everyone’s trying to be too nice. It’s getting on my t**s. I don’t want arguments… I’m just like come on guys, have a laugh.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think your presence has made everyone very compliant.

“I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

Although Matt seemed to appreciate Boy George’s directness as he admitted he was fond of him.

I’m A Celebrity continues weekdays on ITV from 9pm.