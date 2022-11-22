British dad killed by lethal dose of fentanyl on family trip to Disney





A British father died on a family trip to Disney World in Florida after ingesting poisonous fentanyl. An inquest into his death at Maidstone County Hall heard how he was rushed to hospital where his condition rapidly deteriorated. He died shortly after. Just two milligrams of the deadly substance are needed to be fatal.

In a statement read at the hearing, his wife, Dorlyn Weybourne said: “We began our holiday at Disneyland, in Orlando, Florida, on May 20, 2022. “On May 23, we woke up late and had no theme parks to attend on that day. “It was just going to be a relaxing day, we booked a meal at the Boathouse, a seafood restaurant at Disney Springs which is also home to tours in vintage amphibious automobiles. “My son and I had been shopping and met with Philip at 1pm at the Boathouse.’

Her statement continued: ‘We had the best lunch, we drunk champagne like we did when we lived in Dubai. “Afterwards we went on an amphibious car ride and to end our day we headed back to the hotel at about 5.30pm.” Ms Weybourne described how her husband wanted to continue drinking when they returned to the hotel and headed to the Yacht Club hotel at Epcot Resorts Boulevard alone. Two hours later she received a knock at the door to inform her Mr Weybourne had been taken to AdventHealth Celebration, a small care hospital. Mrs Weybourne said: “I asked them if it was heat stroke or a heart attack.” She was informed that her husband had died from cardiac arrest. READ MORE: Two teens killed as car ploughs into crowd

Assistant coroner Catherine Wood said Mr Weybourne had “no underlying health conditions”. Delivering the verdict she said: “‘He had no underlying health issues and I am content, after the findings of the autopsy, that his death was caused by fatal levels of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used as a pain medication. “I offer my sincere condolences to Mr Weybourne’s family. “It must have been a great shock and not something you needed to relive at the inquest. “I hope you can begin to rebuild your lives.”

