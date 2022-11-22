Britons with old prepayment meters at ‘significant risk’ to miss out

The charity National Energy Action (NEA) says there is a “significant risk” households on older prepayment meters will not be able to redeem their energy bill discount vouchers. The energy bill support scheme was first set out by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak back when he was Chancellor.

It meant all households were to receive a £400 discount on bills in a total of six instalments, the first of which was paid last month.

But while most households are having their discounts applied automatically, those on traditional prepayment meters are not.

Those using prepayment meters will instead either receive vouchers or automatic credit at top-up points.

Government data shows 42 percent of vouchers for customers with older prepayment meters have yet to be redeemed, according to NEA.

