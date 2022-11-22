Britons with old prepayment meters at ‘significant risk’ to miss out

The charity National Energy Action (NEA) says there is a “significant risk” households on older prepayment meters will not be able to redeem their energy bill discount vouchers. The energy bill support scheme was first set out by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak back when he was Chancellor.
It meant all households were to receive a £400 discount on bills in a total of six instalments, the first of which was paid last month.
But while most households are having their discounts applied automatically, those on traditional prepayment meters are not.
Those using prepayment meters will instead either receive vouchers or automatic credit at top-up points.
Government data shows 42 percent of vouchers for customers with older prepayment meters have yet to be redeemed, according to NEA.
They warn that this could be an “alarming early indication that those most in need could miss out.”
Peter Smith, NEA’s director of policy, said these households faced “significant challenges accessing this government support, despite being at acute risk”.
He told The Observer: “We’re finding vouchers are being sent out with the wrong name or incorrect personal details.
“Because [in-store payment service] Payzone aren’t taking part in the scheme, some customers are having to travel long distances to access support.”
If people aren’t contacted this month – or did not receive contact in October 2022 – they should double check that the company that supplies their electricity has the correct details for them.
They should call and let them know if they haven’t heard anything, as they are entitled to the discount.
The Government’s website explains: “Your electricity supplier will let you know in advance how you will get your discount.
“Your supplier should have your contact details, but if you’re not sure or you don’t receive any information from them, you should check that they have your latest number and email.”
Once someone has got their voucher, they can then take it to a top-up point, such as a branch of the PostOffice or PayPoint, and redeem it when they go in to top-up as per usual.
Unfortunately, people cannot use the vouchers at Payzone stores.
For more on the Energy Bills Support Scheme, people can visit the Government’s official website.
