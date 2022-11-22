Call Of Duty: 9 Worst Weapons In Modern Warfare

With the launch of the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players have had access to a range of new weapons on offer. There are great assault rifles and a mixed bag of SMGs, as well as many weapons for players who prioritize fast movement and fire rates.





Several weapons have also seen improvements in the update, or have been nerfed by Infinity Ward for balance. Still, some remain more of a burden than anything else. Call of Duty fans are no stranger to suffering through some of the worst weapons, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2is no different.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

1/9 M16

Undoubtedly one of the worst guns is the M16 assault rifle. Although it used to be a fan favorite, it is now one of the most notorious weapons in the game. It gives inconsistent damage and has a slow burst, taking multiple to kill the opponent.

The mobility of the gun is worst in its class, and can be difficult for players to handle. Gamers who prefer to hang back and let the enemy take all the risk might find some success with the M16, but even after it was buffed, it’s a difficult weapon to use and is better off avoided unless necessary.

2/9 Kastov 545

Another assault rifle with poor performance is the Kastov 545. It gives inconsistent and unreliable damage, and has a slower rate of fire compared to other rifles in its class.

RELATED:Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best MCPR-300 Loadout/Build

Along with its lack of stopping power, it has a rather confusing combination of excellent range and high mobility. This high level of mobility, however, will be useless for players making the most of the weapon’s long range. Overall, the Kastov 545’s stats are substandard and the damage it does give out is low.

3/9 MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 sniper rifle is the first of its class that players will gain access to in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In terms of stats, it’s reasonably middle-ground, but the weapon itself is sluggish without any additional attachments to improve its attributes.

The MCPR-300 is really only good if players are stationary, and players should not attempt to use it while moving. It is a rather heavyweight weapon and has an unforgiving fire rate. If players can find an alternative sniper rifle, they’re almost guaranteed it will outperform the MCPR-300.

4/9 Bryson 800

With only four shotguns to choose from in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fans of this class will surely be disappointed that half of them are fairly useless. There isn’t much difference in the overall stats between the Bryson 800 and its other variant, the 890.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Fastest Weapons in Modern Warfare 2

The time between the Bryson 800’s shots is far too long, and its animation for reloading is also incredibly slow. This gives opponents ample time to return fire on their attacker. The Bryson 800 can be useful in close quarters, however. With tuning, it might prove itself a decent weapon. But it is still not ideal to have as a main, so players are better off switching to a different gun instead.

5/9 PDSW 528

In terms of stats, the PDSW 528 is one of the SMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that performs poorly across the board. Though its fire rate is slightly higher, the main issue with this weapon is that it ranks lower or the same as other weapons in its class.

This means there is little incentive to choose the PDSW 528 over other options like BAS-P, or the more accessible Vel 46. The PDSW 528 also has low damage, earning it its place among this list.

6/9 Vel 46

Another gun that is the first of its class to be unlocked is the Vel 46. It is somewhat of a fan favorite and has the fastest aim down scope time of any SMG. With a decent build, it can be an ideal weapon for those who sprint and fire.

But although it is a favorite, there are several weaknesses of the Vel 46 that can’t be ignored. The damage it does is low when compared to other SMGs and its accuracy leaves much to be desired. It performs well at range, but up close it can feel a bit like a pea shooter. Players should either fine tune their build of the Vel 46, or seek out a different weapon.

7/9 Lachmann-762

The battle rifle is another class with limited options in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the Lachmann-762 is one of the clear losers of its team. Its biggest drawback is the low damage that it puts out, in addition to its poor stats elsewhere. However, field upgrades can help.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best Field Upgrades, Ranked

Arguably it is a moot point, as the whole purpose of a battle rifle is the superior damage it gives compared to assault rifles. In the case of the Lachmann-762, players are better off either sticking to the faster assault variant, or finding another battle rifle to suit their needs.

8/9 Sakin MG38

The Sakin MG38 is the starter weapon for the LMG class in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. On the whole, it performs okay, with decent capacity for damage and excellent range.

However, the rest of the stats for the Sakin MG38 are subpar and there are too many weaknesses for players to effectively mitigate with builds. It is also rather slow and leaves players vulnerable, though of course this could change in future updates.

9/9 RAAL MG

Like its class starter, the RAAL MG has mixed stats for its effectiveness in game. However, in the case of the RAAL MG, this is pushed to the extreme. Some of its attributes, like the recoil, damage, and accuracy, are ranked highest in its class. Others, like mobility, range, and fire rate, are ranked dead last.

Also, much like the Sakin MG38, it is far too slow to be effective unless players choose to hold an angle with it. Ultimately, there are other LMGs out there that players would be better off using instead.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trick Levels Up Guns