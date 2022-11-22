Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 – IGN

Apparently no one told Walmart Black Friday begins on Friday, because the retailers has gone unbelievably hard. Walmart Black Friday deals are easily the best going, and we’ve still got several days left before we’re done. It makes me wonder if they’ll run out of deals before Black Friday actually happens.

Right now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale at Walmart for Black Friday, and the deal is great. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it’s the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.

Call of Duty Black Friday Sale

If you don’t have a console to play them on, amazingly Walmart has PS5 in stock AND Xbox Series X in stock, both of which can be purchased without needing a membership or waiting in a queue or anything. You can just buy them and in a few days it will arrive at your house. Crazy, I know.

Anyway, check out my review of the multiplayer, which I think is great.

