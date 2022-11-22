Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best Lockwood MK2 Build

When you think about Marksman Rifles, you may not think of sawed-off, fast, and powerful. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Lockwood MK2 can be all of the above. With great power and great Aim Down Sight Speed comes great scoreboard results. A bit unconventional for this genre of weaponry, yet so deadly.





You will not be playing this weapon like many of the other Marksman Rifles, but it can prove to be quite effective in the right hands and playstyle. This gun, most of the time, will be a one-shot kill, leaving you wondering why you haven’t played with it sooner.





Lockwood MK2 Build

This weapon is fast, deadly, and mobile. The best of all Killstreak achiever worlds. A focus on Damage, Range, Mobility, and Handling, with only a decrease in Recoil Control.

You will find that, though the Recoil Control is in the red, it won’t prove to be an issue since you will be one-shotting enemies the majority of the time in those short and mid-range fights. Pairing this weapon with a mobile run-and-gun playstyle may be your best bet to see where this weapon shines.

Slot Attachment Name Pros Cons Tunes Barrel 25″ Buffalo Barrel Damage Range

Hip Fire Accuracy

Bullet Velocity

Movement Speed Aim Down Sight Speed

Recoil Control

Hip Recoil Control -0.50 lb Weight

-0.40 in Length Laser VLK LZR 7MW Aim Down Sight Speed

Aiming Stability

Sprint to Fire Speed Laser Visible when Aiming Down Sights Optic Forge Tac Delta 4 Aim Down Sight Speed

Very Small Sniper Glint

Aim Walking Movement Speed -3.00 oz Weight

0.00 in Eye Position Guard Lockwood Commando Guard Crouch Movement SPeed

Aim Down Sight Speed +0.20 lb Weight

-0.22 in Length Stock Cut Off Stock Mod Movement Speed

Sprint to Fire Speed

Aim Down Sights Speed

Hip Recoil Control Aiming Stability

Aiming Recoil Control

Flinch Resistance

The Forge Tac Delta 4 Optic option may be a bit too much magnification for some players. If this is the case, feel free to use any Optic option you would like. This choice is up to personal preference in the end, and whatever option is picked will not ruin the efficiency of this weapon. Having a focus on Aim Down Sight Speed, various types of movement speeds and Sprint to Fire Speed makes this weapon a great choice for those who love to run marathons on the map while taking down enemies along the way.

Loadout

Now that you have this quick and deadly Lockwood MK2, you will want to make it flow with the right loadout options. Given that this is a mobile, fast setup, you will want to pick options that help these qualities shine.

Slot Name More Info Tactical Flash Grenade Flash Grenades are excellent for when you need that extra advantage of blinding the enemy to take them out. Who doesn’t love a tactical that gives you a great advantage? Lethal Semtex The Semtex Lethal option is great; it can stick enemies, walls, and really anything it hits. Throw this on an enemy and watch them back up into teammates, and you get a double kill or more. The Frag Grenade is also an excellent choice here. Perk Packages Scavenger, Bomb Squad, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix You will need ammo as you go on a rampage, so bring along Scavenger to pick up ammo off fallen enemies as you run over their downed bodies. Bomb Squad will help you take reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives, ensuring you survive those close calls from explosives. Fast Hands will help you with this weapon’s reload times. Lastly, Quick Fix will ensure you regenerate some health after each kill, so you can keep on fighting. Field Upgrades Dead Silence and Portable Radar You may want to move in silence as you make your laps around the map. Dead Silence will ensure enemies don’t hear you run around, giving you that much-needed advantage. The Portable Radar is great when you need to reload or hold down a spot and want to know where the enemy is coming in to attack you from.

The Lethal and Tactical options here may be changed to personal preference, but the rest of the loadout will certainly make this weapon’s best qualities stand out and ensure you survive various types of fights.

Your best bet for this weapon is to use your fast movement and quick aim speeds to take out the enemy before they know what’s going on. It is set for a rather fast run-and-gun playstyle, but some practice will pay off with those kills and wins.

