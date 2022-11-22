Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Discounted For Black Friday

The end of the year just wouldn’t be complete without some Call of Duty to boot up, and right now, the latest entry in the long-running series just got a sizable discount for Black Friday. At Walmart, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been marked down to $55, a sizable discount considering that the game normally commands a cover price of $70. Last-gen Xbox One and PS4 copies are also available at the same price.

Like other Call of Duty games, Modern Warfare II is a one-two punch of single-player and multiplayer activities. Its gritty campaign is perfect for anyone looking to be a weekend warrior while visiting impressively rendered locales around the world, and its gunplay allows for intense firefights while wielding an entire arsenal of weapons, explosives, and exotic military technology.

Multiplayer is where Call of Duty lives and thrives, and this year is no different with Modern Warfare II’s staggering number of game modes to venture into. From regular deathmatches to the exhilarating Hardpoint, there’s something for everyone. Invasion is a noteworthy mode to try out as well, as this dials up the regular team-based competition up to 11 by throwing players into a massive map that’s crawling with an absurd number of players.

If you’d like to do some reading before you get your credit card out, you can check out GameSpot’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign review here and click through for the multiplayer analysis. For more bargains, check out the best Black Friday Xbox deals so far and the big PlayStation discounts currently on offer.