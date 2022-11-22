Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is on sale for Black Friday | VGC

Retailers have started discounting Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 [127 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2/”>Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 as part of their Black Friday promotions.

Activision [1,032 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/”>Activision’s blockbuster shooter launched on October 28 priced at $69.99/£69.99 on consoles.

Ahead of Black Friday on November 25, US retailer Walmart is currently offering the game for $55 (21% off) on Xbox and PS5, while Amazon Games [358 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/amazon-games/”>Amazon’s UK arm has it on sale for £56.99 (19% off) on Xbox and PS5.

It’s unclear if the game’s price will drop further in the coming days, but given its success since launch, it won’t be as heavily discounted as 2021’s series entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard [205 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-vanguard/”>Call of Duty Vanguard, which was available for $39 last Black Friday following a relatively slow start.

Modern Warfare 2 is the fastest-selling entry in the long-running series, according to publisher Activision. It topped $1 billion in sales in 10 days, beating the record previously held by 2012’s Black Ops 2, which took 15 days to reach the milestone.

