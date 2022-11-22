Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay videos reveal smaller multiplayer modes | VGC

Call of Duty Warzone [557 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-warzone/”>Call of Duty Warzone Mobile [629 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/mobile/”>Mobile will launch with smaller multiplayer game modes, it has been confirmed.

Activision [1,032 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/”>Activision took the wraps off the game’s multiplayer modes during a recent preview event, and some of the first gameplay videos can be viewed below.

Warzone Mobile’s multiplayer offering includes Domination and Team Deathmatch modes, playable in several areas taken from the Verdansk battle royale map, including Boneyard and TV Station.

These modes have been designed to give players an additional way of levelling up their weapons outside of the battle royale mode, which will support 120-player matches.

Officially revealed in September, Warzone Mobile is being co-developed by Activision’s Shanghai, Beenox [30 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/beenox/”>Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State studios.

“Leveraging new unified technology across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [538 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-modern-warfare/”>Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty Warzone 2 [69 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-warzone-2/”>Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Warzone Mobile [21 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-warzone-mobile/”>Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, players can share many social features (like friends and chat channels) and cross-progression enabling a shared Battle Pass and more for a connected Call of Duty experience,” Activision said at the time.

While the game is expected to be released worldwide on Android [670 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/mobile/android/”>Android and iOS [653 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/mobile/ios/”>iOS devices in 2023, members of its development team told Pocket-Lint this month that Warzone Mobile could see a limited release later this year.

Warzone 2 was released on November 16 and reached 25 million players in its first five days, Activision claimed this week.

Xbox Game Studios (Microsoft) [2,314 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/microsoft/”>Microsoft has reportedly offered Sony Interactive Entertainment [2,669 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sony/”>Sony a deal that would see the Call of Duty franchise remain on PlayStation for a decade should its proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard [1,182 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/”>Activision Blizzard gain approval.

The future of the Call of Duty series as a multiplatform product is one of the key areas being examined by competition regulators scrutinising the deal.