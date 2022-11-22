Call of Duty’s record success likely to push Activision past $9 billion in 2022

The $31 billion Call of Duty franchise may deliver its best year ever as 2022 numbers continue to soar.

Call of Duty is currently at a watershed moment. In the next few months, the franchise will have five monetized products on the market at once: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 1.0, Warzone 2.0, Warzone Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile. Modern Warfare 2 isn’t just a game, it’s the gateway to new experiences like Warzone Mobile and Warzone 2.0, both of which have been built from the ground up in the MW2 game engine.

Activision’s master plan, which combines full games with cross-platform live services, is paying off big time. Call of Duty is so big that it commands all of Activision’s development teams and to much success; Modern Warfare 2 made $1 billion from game sales alone in 10 days time, breaking previous franchise records. MW2 was also the #1 best-selling digital Call of Duty game in PlayStation history.

The games are engaging incredibly well on Steam with nearly 500,000 peak active players at once.

Now we have the latest figures that underline Call of Duty’s success in 2022. According to Infinity Ward, Warzone 2.0 is a mega-hit with over 25 million players achieved in 5 days. For comparison’s sake, it took the original Warzone 10 days to hit 30 million players.

Based on the game sales revenues alone, we could say Call of Duty should achieve record results in 2022. But combined with the large and growing Warzone 2.0 playerbase as well as the continued monetization of Warzone 1.0, Call of Duty Mobile, and yesteryear games like Cold War and Vanguard, we could see Activision-Blizzard achieve their earnings targets and break the $9 billion revenues barrier for the first time in history.